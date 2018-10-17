Listen Live Sports

In governor’s race, issues of age, health and forthrightness

October 17, 2018 2:25 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The issue of age and health, once rippling as an undercurrent in the Alabama gubernatorial race, is now at the surface.

The state’s former top law enforcement official on Tuesday said 74-year-old Gov. Kay Ivey was hospitalized for stroke-like symptoms during a state trip three years ago and her office directed the trooper not to tell his superiors.

Ivey adamantly denied the accusations.

Spencer Collier, the former head of the state law enforcement agency, said that the trooper traveling with Ivey told his supervisor that Ivey had a transient ischemic attack.

Ivey’s doctor in a letter confirmed she was hospitalized during a 2015 trip to Colorado, but said he saw no signs that she had a transient ischemic attack, sometimes referred to as a mini-stroke.

Ivey said she had altitude sickness.

