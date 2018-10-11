Listen Live Sports

In Greece, German president apologizes for wartime ‘horrors’

October 11, 2018 7:25 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has apologized for “horrors” committed during the Nazi occupation in Greece, as that country prepares to relaunch claims for hundreds of billions of euros in World War II reparations.

Steinmeier visited a former concentration camp used by the Nazis outside Athens and later met Greece’s political leadership. He said his country still bears the “moral and political guilt” of crimes committed.

His visit follows Greece’s exit in August from an international bailout. Greek officials confirmed last month that the country will press ahead with the reparation claims against Germany, seeking parliamentary approval by the end of the year. A 2016 report by a parliamentary reparations committee said outstanding claims are worth more than 270 billion euros ($312 billion).

Germany says all claims have already been settled.

