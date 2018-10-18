Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Independent county exec candidate says she’ll rejoin Dems

October 18, 2018 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An independent candidate for county executive in Maryland says she will become a Democrat again after the election, regardless of the result.

The Washington Post reports Floreen said she would rejoin the Democratic Party at a debate Wednesday, saying she had been “very upfront” about why she left.

The business-backed Floreen switched her party registration from Democratic to unaffiliated, successfully petitioning to run against union-backed Democrat Marc Elrich after June’s primary, which she didn’t contest.

She asserted despite “some bruised feelings,” the party would “of course” welcome her back. But Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee Chair Scott Goldberg has a different take.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Goldberg says Floreen has “weakened her stature” and criticized her calling herself a “lifelong Democrat” in ads. He says the party fully backs Elrich in the three-way race.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers