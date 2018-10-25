Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian politician slightly injured in airport attack

October 25, 2018 10:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A popular regional politician was attacked Thursday by a young man while waiting to board a flight at an airport in southern India and suffered a minor cut in his arm, police said.

The youth asked to take a selfie with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress party, and then took out a sharp object and attacked him in Visakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state, a police officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Reddy’s security guards overpowered the attacker and handed him over to police.

Police said a political rivalry appeared to be the motive for the attack. Reddy quit the Indian National Congress party and formed a regional group in 2010. His father was a Congress party leader before he died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War