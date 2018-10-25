Indian politician slightly injured in airport attack

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A popular regional politician was attacked Thursday by a young man while waiting to board a flight at an airport in southern India and suffered a minor cut in his arm, police said.

The youth asked to take a selfie with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress party, and then took out a sharp object and attacked him in Visakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state, a police officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Reddy’s security guards overpowered the attacker and handed him over to police.

Police said a political rivalry appeared to be the motive for the attack. Reddy quit the Indian National Congress party and formed a regional group in 2010. His father was a Congress party leader before he died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

