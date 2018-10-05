Listen Live Sports

Intelligence officers, business owner accused of bid scheme

October 5, 2018 10:31 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Two U.S. intelligence officers and a business owner have been indicted on charges of attempting to rig a government contract worth nearly $1.5 million.

The Denver Post reports the indictments were handed up Friday against National Security Agency employee Randolph Stimac, Air Force Maj. Kevin Kuciapinski and Mykhael Kuciapinski, owner of a business called Company G.

No phone numbers could be found for them.

The indictment claims the intelligence officers conspired to give bidding information to Mykhael Kuciapinski that helped her company get contracts with the NSA. Prosecutors say the work involved collecting and disseminating foreign communications.

Prosecutors say Kevin Kuciapinski was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, and he and Stimac were stationed at the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado at Buckley Air Force Base outside Denver.

Authorities say the Kuciapinskis were married until July 2015.

