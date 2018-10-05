Interior Secretary to announce $3M Boston Navy yard project

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is announcing plans to refurbish the old Navy yard in Boston that’s home to the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

Zinke and Navy Secretary Richard Spencer are expected to visit the Charlestown Navy Yard on Friday to discuss a $3 million project to address long-deferred maintenance at the complex, which dates to 1800 and is one of the Navy’s original yards.

Officials are also expected to discuss redevelopment of an old warehouse into a “gateway center” for the site.

The Navy and the National Park Service manage the complex, which is also home to a World War II-era destroyer and a museum on the USS Constitution.

Advertisement

“Old Ironsides” was built in Boston in 1797 and was one of the nation’s original warships.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.