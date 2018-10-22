Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Israel says it finds Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border

October 22, 2018 10:58 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has uncovered a militant outpost on the Lebanese border that Hezbollah guerrillas have set up under the guise of an environmental advocacy group.

A senior officer from the military’s Northern Command says Monday that the new observation post in the village of al-Adisa violates the U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and bars militants in southern Lebanon. He says Hezbollah is using the “Green Without Borders” association as cover for gathering intelligence on Israeli troops.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity under military guidelines, says five other Hezbollah posts were uncovered in 2017.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesman for the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, says it has “not observed any unauthorized armed persons” at the position.

