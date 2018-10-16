Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Israeli defense minister: Now’s the time to strike Hamas

October 16, 2018 5:37 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says the time has come to deliver a “heavy blow” to Gaza’s militant Hamas leaders, after weeks of border violence.

Avigdor Lieberman says he’ll recommend doing so when Israel’s security Cabinet meets the following day. The minister spoke on Tuesday during a visit to a military base near the border.

He says it’s “the only way to lower the level of violence to zero or close to zero.”

Hamas has held weekly border protests for the past six months, aimed at easing a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

The protests intensified as Egyptian-mediated cease-fire efforts faltered. Over the weekend, Israel halted Qatari-donated fuel shipments to Gaza’s power plant in response to escalating violence.

Since March, 155 Palestinians were killed during the protests. Israel says it’s defending its border.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

