Israeli farmers concerned about Jordan ending land lease

October 22, 2018 10:21 am
 
TSOFAR, Israel (AP) — Israeli farmers are voicing concern over Jordan’s intention not to renew parts of its landmark peace treaty with Israel that leased out two small border areas for agricultural work.

Eran Baron says Monday that farmers like him have invested lots of resources and infrastructure in Ghamr, along the southern border near Aqaba, and that he would be in ruins if denied access to his crops. He says he’s yet to hear of any change in the current arrangement. If it happens, he says “we will not be able to survive here.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II says he plans to pull out of annexes from the 1994 peace agreement that allow Israel to lease Ghamr and the northern enclave of Baqura for 25 years. The leases expire next year.

