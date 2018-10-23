Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli marks 70th anniversary of 1st diplomatic outpost

October 23, 2018 9:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israel has marked the 70th anniversary of its first diplomatic outpost as a new nation with a re-enactment of that 1948 event in the same place — Warsaw, Poland.

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari, flanked by other diplomats, hung the Israeli flag from a balcony of the historic Bristol Hotel in central Warsaw during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Just as in 1948, a small crowd gathered below applauded and sang the Israeli national anthem.

The modern state of Israel was created in 1948, and many of its early leaders and settlers were Jews from Poland — the European heartland of Polish Jewry before World War II.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The event comes as Poland and Israel work to repair ties following tensions sparked by a controversial Holocaust speech law early this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore