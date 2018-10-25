Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Italy arrest 3 in teen’s slaying, fueling immigration debate

October 25, 2018 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian police have detained three suspects, all immigrants, in the slaying of a teenage girl who was drugged, gang-raped and left in an abandoned building in Rome that is known as a center for drug dealing.

Authorities said on Thursday that the suspects, two Senegalese citizens and one Nigerian, were being held on suspicion of murder, group sexual assault and handing out drugs in the death late last week of 16-year-old Desiree Mariottini.

The case has drawn outrage over neglect and degradation in swathes of the Italian capital that have been left to gangs and drug-dealers. It also has fueled the debate about controlling immigration.

Hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said a fourth suspect would be quickly apprehended and pledged: “The worms of this horror will pay.’

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War