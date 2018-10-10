Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jail for offenders with new Tunisian anti-discrimination law

October 10, 2018 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian parliament has voted overwhelmingly to outlaw racial discrimination and to make criminal offenders eligible for prison time.

Lawmakers passed the measure late Tuesday. The legislation was a response to the assault of a man from Ivory Coast on a Tunis street in July that triggered reaction online and denunciation from anti-racism associations.

Thousands of students from sub-Saharan Africa attend Tunisian universities, and some face sporadic verbal or physical aggression because of their skin color.

The new law defines racial discrimination as “any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, color, ancestry” or other discrimination that lead to “disturbances, an obstruction or privation.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

It allows prison sentences of up to three years for convictions and fines equivalent to 300 to 1,000 euros ($345-$1,152.)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown