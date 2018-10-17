Listen Live Sports

Jealous says calls to lobbyist convicted of fraud an ‘error’

October 17, 2018 5:53 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Jealous says it was an “error” when he requested a meeting about support for his campaign for governor with a Maryland lobbyist who was convicted of mail fraud 18 years ago.

Jealous, a Democrat, was asked about several calls he made to lobbyist Gerry Evans, as Jealous rolled out an ethics reform plan Wednesday. At a news conference, Jealous said he would not meet with lobbyists convicted of fraud or corruption charges.

Evans released audio of one voicemail left by Jealous to The Daily Record, which first reported the calls.

When asked about it, Jealous said “we requested a meeting in error.” Jealous told the newspaper he didn’t know the Evans he called was the lobbyist. He also says his campaign would have returned a check from him.

