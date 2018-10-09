Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jealous says Hogan’s blunder-focused video mocks stutter

October 9, 2018 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor released a re-election campaign video poking fun at his challenger’s verbal blunders, but Democrat Ben Jealous says Republican incumbent Larry Hogan is bullying him over his speech impediment.

The video launched Monday shows Jealous talking about removing Hogan from the White House, becoming Virginia’s next governor and making history as the first black president. Hogan’s campaign tweeted the video, asking “What exactly is @BenJealous running for?”

Jealous said at a news conference Tuesday the video encourages bullying young people “and that’s not ok.” He explained that employing a word replacement strategy to cope with a stutter “goes right most of the time, but not all the time.”

Hogan’s campaign responded in a statement that “Jealous can’t simply disown his words every time he gets in trouble with voters.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska