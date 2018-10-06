Listen Live Sports

John Glenn's suburban Maryland house sells for $1.3 million

October 6, 2018
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The suburban Maryland home of the late John Glenn has been sold for $1.3 million.

WTOP in Washington reported Saturday that the dwelling that belonged to the former astronaut and U.S. Senator from Ohio had been on the market for five months.

The Bethesda house sold at the end of August. It was custom built for John Glenn and his wife in the 1990s. It’s said to have some of the best views in the area. It overlooks the 11th hole of a golf course.

Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1974 to 1999. He died at age 95 in 2016.

___

This story has been updated to correct the dateline to Bethesda, Md., not Bethesda, Va.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

