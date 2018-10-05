Listen Live Sports

Judge appoints attorney for Texas girl, 9, on life support

October 5, 2018 5:15 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has appointed an attorney for a 9-year-old North Texas girl whose parents are fighting to keep a hospital from disconnecting her life support.

State District Judge Melody Wilkinson says she wants the attorney to represent 9-year-old Payton Summons in any negotiations between her parents and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Another hearing has been set for Wednesday.

The girl has cancer and her tumor has grown to block her circulation and pressure her lungs and heart. Last week, she suffered a cardiac arrest and it took an hour to restart her heart. By that time, however, her doctors said the lack of blood to her brain left her brain dead and beyond hope of recovery.

Earlier this week, the child’s family obtained a temporary court order blocking a hospital from disconnecting their daughter from life support.

