Judge asked to unseal FBI warrants in Cohen search

October 12, 2018 6:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is asking a federal judge to unseal search warrants and related court filings in the government’s investigation of Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump.

The newspaper’s attorneys argue in court papers filed Friday that the public interest “could not be higher” in seeing the paperwork.

Cohen served for years as Trump’s personal attorney before a bitter falling-out.

Federal agents raided Cohen’s home and office in April as part of a criminal probe of Cohen’s business dealings. The search warrants relating to those raids remain under seal.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Cohen’s attorneys and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan oppose the newspaper’s request.

