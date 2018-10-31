Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge orders alleged Islamic State propagandist held

October 31, 2018 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says a Chicago computer-science specialist accused of running online propaganda campaigns for Islamic State poses a threat and so must stay jailed until trial.

At a Wednesday hearing in Chicago, the federal judge cited photos arresting agents allegedly found on Ashraf Al Safoo’s phone this month showing bomb-making components.

The 34-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

The propaganda allegedly included video showing a Christmas gift containing a ticking time-bomb.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The complaint also describes the propagandists’ annoyance at becoming the butt of jokes after a text meant to warn about “beheading (President Donald) Trump” actually warned about “kissing and hugging” Trump. An app used to translate the Arabic apparently led to the error.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.