Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rules against voting security advocates in Tennessee

October 16, 2018 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge will not order election officials in Tennessee’s largest county to perform rigorous safeguards to its voting systems ahead of the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker on Tuesday denied a request for an order requiring that the Shelby County Election Commission ask the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to perform risk and vulnerability assessments on electronic voting systems before Nov. 6.

The petition for a temporary restraining order was made by attorney Carol Chumney, who represents a group of voters in a lawsuit seeking to preserve the integrity of the election.

They also asked that officials require voting systems vendor Election Systems & Software to install advanced security sensors on their system and allow candidates’ poll watchers to observe collection of memory cards and vote tabulation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba