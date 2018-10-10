Listen Live Sports

Judge sides with Ohio again over voters purged from rolls

October 10, 2018 1:17 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a voting rights group’s latest arguments that voters were illegally purged from Ohio’s voting rolls.

U.S. District Court Judge George C. Smith on Wednesday sided with the state’s arguments defending confirmation notices sent to voters that set off a removal process tied to failure to participate in the election process.

The A. Phillip Randolph Institute’s argument that the procedure was unconstitutional lost in the U.S. Supreme Court in June, but the group continued to contest the legality of the notices.

The group said it was gratified Wednesday that Smith acknowledged Ohio’s original confirmation forms had “for many years” violated the National Voting Rights Act.

Smith ordered Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) to continue using the confirmation forms he’s since updated, effectively making Husted’s voluntary changes permanent.

