Judge to hear arguments in police sex toy harassment case

October 15, 2018 3:40 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in a case involving a police department, a sex toy and harassment claims.

A lawsuit filed in May by several members of the Mountainside police department claims superiors used a sex toy to harass them and subjected them to homophobic and racial slurs.

The plaintiffs include five men and one woman.

The borough just outside Newark says the allegations are frivolous and is seeking to have the suit thrown out. Attorneys say the plaintiffs haven’t backed up claims of a hostile work environment or that they were retaliated against.

They also argue the claims aren’t valid because they involve alleged behavior directed at both men and women.

NJ.com reports a judge will hear arguments Monday.

