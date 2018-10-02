Listen Live Sports

Kaine, Stewart clash over sexual misconduct in final debate

October 2, 2018 8:38 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and GOP challenger Corey Stewart are trading accusations of hypocrisy and bad faith in a campaign debate heavily focused on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and some members of Congress.

The pair squared off Tuesday in Richmond in their third and final debate, televised statewide.

Kaine said Stewart has a history of demeaning women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Stewart said Kaine and other Democrats are hypocrites for treating Kavanaugh unfairly while giving little attention to sexual harassment claims made against members of Congress.

A former governor, Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate. In seeking re-election, he has a significant lead in most polls.

Stewart has President Donald Trump’s backing but received little help from national Republicans.

