Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky judge blocks certification of ‘Marsy’s Law’ vote

October 15, 2018 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ordered election officials in Kentucky not to certify the results of an upcoming referendum on whether to change the state’s constitution to guarantee the rights of crime victims.

Kentucky is one of six states scheduled to vote on “Marsy’s Law,” a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims similar rights as those accused of crimes in the judicial system. The effort’s named after a California college student killed in the 1980s.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Monday the ballot question isn’t worded sufficiently to inform people of what they’re voting on.

The ruling means Kentucky voters will still cast ballots on the question, and election officials can count them. But the judge has ordered officials not to certify the results until after appellate courts have ruled.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing