Kentucky judge blocks certification of ‘Marsy’s Law’ vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ordered election officials in Kentucky not to certify the results of an upcoming referendum on whether to change the state’s constitution to guarantee the rights of crime victims.

Kentucky is one of six states scheduled to vote on “Marsy’s Law,” a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims similar rights as those accused of crimes in the judicial system. The effort’s named after a California college student killed in the 1980s.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Monday the ballot question isn’t worded sufficiently to inform people of what they’re voting on.

The ruling means Kentucky voters will still cast ballots on the question, and election officials can count them. But the judge has ordered officials not to certify the results until after appellate courts have ruled.

