Kenyan protest demands action over South Sudan’s civil war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Activists and refugees are pressuring Kenya’s government to act against South Sudanese officials who have been sanctioned by the United Nations and are thought to be living freely in Kenya.

Thursday’s protest demanded that Kenya’s government deport former South Sudan army chief Paul Malong Awan, who is under a U.N. travel ban and asset freeze.

The makers of the recent documentary “The Profiteers” have said he is living in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Malong was sanctioned earlier this year for allegedly extending South Sudan’s civil war, which erupted in late 2013. A recent report estimated the death toll from conflict and disease since then at nearly 400,000.

Protest organizer Boniface Mwangi says there is evidence by watchdog groups showing that people benefiting from the conflict are laundering money through Kenyan banks.

