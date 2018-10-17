Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Key allies quit Duterte Cabinet to run in midterm elections

October 17, 2018 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Close allies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have resigned from his Cabinet to run in elections next year that will test his popularity and could determine his future political influence.

Among those running in the May 13 midterm elections are Duterte’s former foreign secretary, who staunchly defended him from international criticism of his deadly anti-drug crackdown, his spokesman, his political adviser and a longtime aide. Aspirants have up to Wednesday to register as candidates.

More than 18,000 government posts are up for grabs, including 12 seats in the 24-member Senate, which stymied efforts by Duterte allies this year to rapidly open the country’s constitution to amendments and allow a shift to a federal system of government.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba