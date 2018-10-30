Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

KKK robe, Nazi decorations displayed at Kentucky gun show

October 30, 2018 4:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nazi Christmas decorations and an authentic Ku Klux Klan robe were on display or for sale at a gun show in Kentucky.

The Courier Journal reported Monday that the items were seen at the National Gun Day annual show in Louisville over the weekend. The event was housed at the Kentucky Expo Center, and spokesman Cody Patterson says the display was unacceptable. He says the venue is leased to show managers who then lease space to exhibits, which usually aren’t screened.

The owner of the National Gun Day promotions company, Ron Dickson, hasn’t responded to the newspaper’s request for comment. U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says the display is “symptomatic of what we’re dealing with now” where it “seems to be OK to publicly condone white supremacy.”

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president