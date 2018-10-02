Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawsuit in police shooting of Australian woman put on hold

October 2, 2018 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ruled Tuesday that the $50 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the father of Justine Ruszczyk Damond will be delayed until the state’s case against Mohamed Noor is resolved through a dismissal, an acquittal or a sentencing.

Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the July 15, 2017 shooting. Prosecutors say he shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

He is scheduled to go to trial in April .

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission