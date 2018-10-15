Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit: Little Rock police lied to conduct drug raids

October 15, 2018 2:58 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who is suing the Little Rock Police Department for blasting his door down and raiding his apartment without probable cause has said he feared for his life.

Roderick Talley said Monday that police used explosives to enter his apartment last August in an ultimately unsuccessful search for cocaine. Talley’s lawyers say police lied to obtain a “no-knock” arrest warrant by alleging they saw an informant engage in a drug deal with Talley days before.

Security footage from outside Talley’s apartment shows the informant approached the door and left shortly after no one answered.

Talley and his lawyers say they believe the narcotics division raided dozens of other apartments using fraudulent affidavits.

A city spokesman says Little Rock police fully comply with state and federal civil rights law.

