Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer: Police haven’t interviewed passenger about shooting

October 10, 2018 12:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says police have not interviewed a passenger about what he saw when a Texas police officer shot and killed a black motorist last month during a traffic stop.

Attorney Lee Merritt said Tuesday night at a community meeting held by the NAACP in Arlington that police have talked to Terrance Harmon about the traffic stop but not the shooting of his childhood friend, 24-year-old O’Shae Terry.

Police have said Terry’s passenger was detained and later released.

Merritt, who is representing Harmon, is questioning the department’s handling of the investigation.

Advertisement

Terry was shot on Sept. 1 by an officer who had responded to the stop as backup. Police video footage shows the backup officer grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots can be heard.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska