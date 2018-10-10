Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer removed from rally lawsuit he says he never agreed to

October 10, 2018 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The attorney who says his signature was placed on court documents without his knowledge has been removed from a lawsuit related to the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that a judge granted Richard Harry’s request Tuesday. Harry had said in August that he had represented Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler in other matters, but never agreed to do so in the $3 million lawsuit.

Harry hasn’t said how he suspects his name got on the case.

Two sisters are suing James A. Fields, who is accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters. The sisters say he hit their car too. They also make claims of civil conspiracy, negligence and emotional distress against Kessler and other rally organizers.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown