Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lebanon’s president vows to confront any Israeli aggression

October 2, 2018 8:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president says his country will confront any Israeli aggression, the latest volley in a war of words over Israeli accusations of secret Hezbollah rocket sites near the Beirut airport.

In a tweet Tuesday, Michel Aoun said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allegations — made during an address to the U.N. General Assembly last week — were “baseless,” calling them a “new Israeli threat to Lebanese sovereignty.”

Netanyahu had displayed an aerial shot of the area with the three alleged rocket sites labeled. Lebanese officials took ambassadors and reporters on a tour of some of the alleged sites on Monday, seeking to dispel the accusations.

Netanyahu derided the tour as “propaganda” and said it skipped a nearby missile factory.

Advertisement

Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating monthlong war in 2006.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael