Libertarian could trigger runoff in Georgia governor’s race

October 31, 2018 12:12 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Ted Metz may not get many votes for Georgia governor on Election Day. But the Libertarian candidate is on the ballot, raising the chance that no one else will win an outright victory next week either.

The governor’s race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is being closely watched across the U.S. Polls have consistently shown them running neck and neck.

If the election Tuesday proves as tight as polls predict, Metz’s third-party candidacy could force Abrams and Kemp into a Dec. 4 runoff. That’s because Georgia requires candidates to win with more than 50 percent of the vote.

Both parties are sending their top guns to Georgia. Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign Friday with Abrams. President Donald Trump has scheduled a Sunday rally with Kemp.

