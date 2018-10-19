Louisiana’s Avery Island listed on historic place register

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Avery Island, a salt dome and the birthplace of Tabasco pepper sauce, is newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Friday that the U.S. Department of the Interior has given the historic designation to the island, located in Iberia Parish.

In a statement, the Republican senator called Avery Island a significant part of Louisiana’s history and culture. The island houses more than 100,000 birds and other species like otters and muskrats, along with exotic plants and prehistoric archaeological sites.

Tabasco pepper sauce is manufactured by the McIlhenny Company. Company President and CEO Anthony Simmons says the historic designation comes the same year that marks the 150th anniversary of Tabasco and the 200th anniversary of his family’s settlement on the island.

