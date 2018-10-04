Listen Live Sports

Man charged with threatening US senators over Kavanaugh vote

October 4, 2018 6:47 pm
 
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man threatened to shoot senators who don’t support Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 53-year-old James Royal Patrick Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with making written threats to kill or injure.

Investigators say they received an email tip Wednesday morning about threatening posts Patrick made on this Facebook page last month. Besides threatening Democrats and “weak Republicans” who might oppose Kavanaugh, Patrick also encouraged conservatives to break into liberals’ homes and kill them in their sleep.

Deputies say they found a rifle and handgun during a search of Patrick’s Winter Haven home. Investigators say Patrick admitted to making the Facebook posts but denied plans to carry out the threats.

Patrick was being held on $500,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment.

