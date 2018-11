Maoist rebels kill 4 Indian paramilitary soldiers

By The Associated Press

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say at least four Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in a land mine blast triggered by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in central India.

Senior police officer D.M. Awasthi says the attack on Saturday came as Chhattisgarh state prepared for state legislature elections early next month.

Awasthi said the rebels blew up the soldiers’ vehicle as they were patrolling an area near its camp in Bijapur district.

The Press Trust of India news agency said another two soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities. The government has called the rebels India’s biggest internal security threat.

