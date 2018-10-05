Markets Right Now: Stocks fall as bond yields rise further

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are lower Friday as investors continue to worry about rising bond yields and interest rates.

The Labor Department said the economy continues to add jobs at a strong pace, which makes it likely rates will keep rising.

Advertisement

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.22 percent, a seven-year high.

After its worst loss since June on Thursday, the S&P 500 fell a further 19 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,406. The Nasdaq composite fell 105 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,774.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening higher while bond prices are falling again after the Labor Department said the economy continues to add jobs at a strong pace.

The federal government said Friday that employers added more jobs in July and August than it previously thought, which made up for weaker totals in September.

Investors expect continued economic growth and higher interest rates over time. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.22 percent, a seven-year high.

After its worst loss since June, the S&P 500 added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,648. The Nasdaq composite fell 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,869.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.