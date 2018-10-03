Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland councilman gets backlash over posts about Muslims

October 3, 2018 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland councilman has shared a series of posts that have been perceived by some as being Islamophobic and xenophobic.

News outlets report Anne Arundel County Councilman John Grasso started sharing the series of Facebook posts in September, including one that stated: “One nation under God, Not Allah.” Grasso also posted an article that encouraged people to “share” if they thought President Donald Trump “should ban Islam in American schools.”

Grasso is running for state Senate. The Republican from Glen Burnie says he was just sharing the content someone else posted and refused to disavow or remove the posts.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on Grasso to resign.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor