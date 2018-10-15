Listen Live Sports

Maryland county to consider ending monthly mobile home tax

October 15, 2018 8:28 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Another Maryland county council will consider ending a monthly tax charged to owners of mobile homes.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins is sponsoring a bill that will be voted on Monday. The county’s tax is capped at $20 a month.

She says the tax is a remnant of a time where mobile homes were actually mobile and owners didn’t pay property taxes. Now, she says the county is “double-dipping,” as mobile home parks are occupied by long-term residents who pay income taxes, while owners pay property taxes.

County Executive Don Mohler’s administration opposes the bill, which would cost an estimated $600,000 in revenue. The county’s total budget is $3.3 billion.

Anne Arundel County eliminated its mobile home tax last year. A measure to end Howard County’s was defeated last month.

___

