Maryland man pleads guilty to voter fraud in West Virginia

October 29, 2018 8:27 am
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s secretary of state says a Maryland man who had been casting ballots in both states has pleaded guilty to illegal voting.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said in a news release that 73-year-old Jeffrey Hartman of Westminster, Maryland, pleaded guilty in Morgan County Magistrate Court in West Virginia last week.

The release said Hartman was registered to vote in both states and had cast ballots nine times in both since 2006.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended for one year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.

