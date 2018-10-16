Maryland’s Jealous would broaden gun-control, oppose Trump

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democrat Ben Jealous says he would support broadening a new Maryland gun-control law to restrict firearms access to people found to be a risk to themselves or others, if elected governor. The former NAACP chief also says he would stand up to President Donald Trump, whom he believes should be impeached.

Jealous said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press that he supports expanding the state’s new “red flag” law to enable more people to ask courts to temporarily restrict firearms for people found to pose a threat. The law now enables families, law enforcement and medical professionals to do so.

Jealous also says if Democrats take control of the U.S. House, they should impeach Trump. Jealous cited obstruction of justice allegations as grounds to move ahead with impeachment.

