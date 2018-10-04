Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Massachusetts issues final recreational pot sales licenses

October 4, 2018 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Marijuana regulators have issued final licenses to operators planning to open Massachusetts’ first commercial pot shops.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday voted to issue the licenses to Cultivate Holdings in Leicester (LES’-tuhr) and New England Treatment Access in Northampton. Both companies operate medical marijuana dispensaries in those locations and had earlier been granted provisional licenses by the commission to sell recreational marijuana.

It will likely be a few more weeks before either pot shop can open, as there are several procedural steps that must still occur before regulators give permission to begin operations.

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016, but nearly two years later there is still no place in the state to legally purchase the drug.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor