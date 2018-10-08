Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mayor declares end to sales tax on feminine hygiene products

October 8, 2018 5:51 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of the nation’s capital says Washington will no longer charge sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

WTOP-FM reports Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that the sales tax exemption went into effect Oct. 1 for items including tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and comparable products. She said in a tweet that day that “feminine hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury.”

Consumer retail experts say women often pay more than men for items such as shampoo, razors and other hygiene products. The price hike is called the “pink tax.”

Bowser shared a picture that said Washington “understands that feminine hygiene products are basic necessities.” This exemption coincides with the start of the city’s 2019 fiscal year, which saw the general sales tax increase from 5.75 percent to 6 percent.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

