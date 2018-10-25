Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Melania will join the president on Paris trip

October 25, 2018 3:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump will be accompanying the president on his trip to Paris next month.

Trump says in a tweet that he spoke Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) about “many topics” including his “the very exciting” upcoming visit.

Trump will be attending the Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration in Paris on Nov. 11. He was a special guest at the city’s Bastille Day parade last year.

Trump is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) while he’s in town.

He also says he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and is praising the leader for taking “a very hard line” on illegal immigration.

