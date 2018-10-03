Listen Live Sports

Minnesota Democratic party sends Ellison case to police

October 3, 2018 12:58 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Democratic party is asking Minneapolis police to investigate allegations of domestic abuse against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

The move comes after an attorney with links to the Democratic Party found that allegations by Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, were unsubstantiated . Monahan alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet and screamed obscenities at her in 2016.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor party sought a review by law enforcement, but a prosecutor said Tuesday that he’d review the case only if police investigated first .

The DFL forwarded the case to police Wednesday, saying they want police to determine whether a crime was committed.

Ellison, a deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied the allegation. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.

