Mother: Limo crash is wake-up call for needed regulations

October 11, 2018 6:26 pm
 
ELWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A woman whose daughter survived a limousine accident that killed four women on Long Island in 2015 says Saturday’s deadly crash in rural upstate New York is a reminder that strict legislation is still needed for stretch vehicles.

After the 2015 crash, a special grand jury implored Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to examine the safety of stretch limousines. It appears a task force was never formed, and it’s unclear what Cuomo’s administration did in response.

Nancy DiMonte of Elwood, whose daughter survived the 2015 crash, said in a letter published Thursday in Newsday that she’s launching a campaign urging Cuomo and legislators to change laws.

Cuomo said Monday that sometimes people don’t follow existing laws.

Authorities say the limo in Saturday’s crash had been deemed “unserviceable” after an inspection.

Twenty people were killed in the crash.

