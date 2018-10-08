Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Moving company says it found some of military family’s goods

October 8, 2018 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A moving company says it found some furniture belonging to a Navy family featured in an Associated Press article about problems military personnel have during transfers.

Joe Ambrose, a manager at Illinois-based Shur-Way Moving, said Monday that furniture and a TV belonging to Petty Officer 1st Class William Mayes were found and delivered last week. He said the search for the remainder is ongoing.

Mayes’s wife, Traci, said the family’s sentimental goods such as photographs, family letters and heirlooms remain missing. The family moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago in August.

About 400,000 American military members and civilian employees will move this year with their families and there have been widespread complaints about missing and damaged goods.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize