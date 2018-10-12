Listen Live Sports

Naming Rights: Orlando’s new police chief is named Orlando

October 12, 2018 9:37 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s newest police chief is already making a name for himself. His name? Orlando.

Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Orlando’s newest police chief during a ceremony Thursday. Orlando Rolon will also be the city’s first Hispanic police chief.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Rolon previously was a deputy chief overseeing the agency’s patrol services bureau.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

