Nancy Pelosi: I’m confident Democrats will retake the House

BOSTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she’s confident Democrats will retake the House in next month’s midterm elections.

Pelosi, who stands to become speaker if her party captures the chamber, ticked off a legislative to-do list including lowering health care costs, spearheading a national infrastructure plan and pushing for changes to campaign finance laws.

The California Democrat said she wasn’t worried about Democrats campaigning for the House in part by opposing her as speaker, telling candidates: “Do whatever you have to do, just win, baby.”

She also said she hopes to work with Trump on issues where there is common ground between Democrats and the Republican administration, including creating a national infrastructure plan she said could help raise paychecks while helping build mass transit, schools, housing, broadband access and renewable energy projects.

Advertisement

Pelosi made the comments at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.

Pelosi also said she wants the public to know what instructions investigators may have received from President Donald Trump regarding the scope of the FBI probe into Brett Kavanaugh.

Pelosi has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access those records regarding the now-Supreme Court justice. The FBI conducted an investigation into Kavanaugh’s past and allegations of sexual misconduct before his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Democrats have said the White House constrained the FBI and worked with Senate Republicans to limit the probe.

Pelosi also questioned why only senators had access to the report.

Another task of a Democratic House, Pelosi said, would be to ensure that any documentation from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is preserved, although she shied away from talk of trying to remove Trump from office.

“I think an impeachment, to use that word, is very divisive,” she said. “That isn’t a path that I would like to go down.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.