Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

NATO, Russia envoys to meet next week amid missile tensions

October 26, 2018 4:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says its ambassadors will meet with Russia’s envoy next week amid rising tensions over the future of a landmark missile agreement and as the alliance conducts large-scale military exercises near Russia’s western border.

NATO headquarters said Friday that they would meet in a NATO-Russia Council — their main forum for dialogue — at the military alliance’s Brussels headquarters on Oct. 31.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula but has kept channels open for such meetings and for military-to-military cooperation.

The NRC has met eight times in the last two years but agreeing its agenda has proven a challenge. No agenda was announced for Wednesday’s meeting.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War