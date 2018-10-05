Listen Live Sports

NC soldier killed by explosive device in Afghanistan

October 5, 2018 9:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says 23-year-old specialist James A. Slape from Morehead City, North Carolina, died Thursday as a result of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province. The incident is under investigation.

Slape was assigned to the 60th Troop Command of the North Carolina Army National Guard of Washington, North Carolina.

